Maryland Wrong-Way Driver Killed in I-95 Crash: Police

A wrong-way motorist on Interstate 95 in Maryland was killed Sunday when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck, state police said.

Jose Carlos Oviedo Herrera, 22, of Baltimore, died in the crash, according to a police news release.

Troopers were sent shortly before 7 a.m. to a crash involving two vehicles in southbound express toll lanes of I-95 in Baltimore County. Police believe Herrera, who was driving a Volkswagen, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a Ford truck head-on.

The 36-year-old truck driver and his 14-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital, police said. Herrera was driving in the wrong direction for “reasons unknown,” the news release said, and the investigation was continuing.

Three southbound lanes were closed for about four hours as part of the investigation.