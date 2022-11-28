Maryland Woman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Husband at DC Luxury Hotel

A Maryland woman pleaded guilty Monday to shooting her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel.

Shanteari Weems told police she shot her husband, James Weems Jr., at the former Mandarin Oriental Hotel after they argued at the hotel about accusations he abused children at the Lil Kidz Kastle, the day care Shanteari Weems operates in Owings Mills, Maryland, police said.

Police said they found James Weems shot in the neck and in the leg in a room on the eighth floor of the hotel. Shanteari Weems was inside the room, police said.

A woman accused of shooting her husband at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in D.C. says she fired in self defense, according to her attorney. News4's Derrick Ward reports a judge denied her bail.

James Weems, a retired Baltimore police detective, was at the hotel because he was providing security for a conference in D.C.

Shanteari Weems said she went to the hotel to talk to him and hear him deny the allegations of abuse, but their confrontation escalated, her attorney previously said.

Shanteari Weems is scheduled for sentencing in February.

James Weems was charged with 21 counts of rape and child sex abuse connected to an initial two victims in July. He's still in custody.

The hotel has since been purchased by Salamander Resorts.

Families who are concerned about potential sexual abuse can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020.