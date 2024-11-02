Maryland woman found guilty of murdering, dismembering her mother with chainsaw

The Maryland woman accused of killing her own mother before dismembering her remains with a chainsaw has been convicted of first-degree murder.

The eight day trial for 46-year-old Candace Craig ended on Friday afternoon, when the jury found Craig guilty on all counts, the office of the Prince George's County State's Attorney said in a press release.

The case came to light last May, when Craig was arrested and charging documents revealed gruesome details about the crime.

Prince George’s County police said at the time that 71-year-old Margaret Craig was killed on May 23, 2023 by her daughter, Candace Craig. They also believed 19-year-old Salia Hardy helped her mother, Candace Craig, try to dispose of the body.

According to charging documents, Hardy told authorities that her mother -- Candace Craig -- attacked the victim after Margaret Craig threatened to report Candace Craig for fraudulent use of her credit card.

The next day, Hardy discovered her grandmother’s remains in a blue bin in her bedroom, charging documents stated.

Investigators said the mother and daughter dismembered the victim with a chainsaw and allegedly attempted to burn her remains on a grill and a fire behind the home.

Police discovered the crime 10 days later, when officers were called to perform a welfare check at the home in the 200 block of Hill Road at around 1:35 p.m., after receiving a call from a relative who said he “had not communicated with Margaret Craig for several days and was worried for her welfare.”

After her conviction, Candace Craig faces serious time in prison. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Craig was convicted of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and disposing a body in an unauthorized location.

“This was truly a heartbreaking case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “Candace Craig was heartless towards her mother. A daughter who was supposed to be taking care of her mother, instead took advantage of her by stealing from her, and then murdering her when she discovered the fraud.”

Hardy, Candace Craig's daughter, pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accessory to the murder after the fact.