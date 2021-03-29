attempted murder

Maryland Woman Charged With Attempted Murder of 3-Year-Old Daughter

By Matthew Stabley

A Montgomery County, Maryland, woman is charged with the attempted murder of her 3-year-old daughter, police said.

A relative of 28-year-old Anne Catherine Akers called 911 about 10:50 a.m. Saturday after finding blood on the floor of Akers’ home in the 13000 block of Hathaway Drive in the Wheaton-Glenmont area, police said.

Officers found blood and scissors on the floor. Akers was found in a bedroom holding her daughter. Both had their necks cut, police said.

Officers began treatment of the girl’s injuries. She was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Doctors at the hospital who treated the girl said the officers’ actions saved the girl’s life, police said.

Akers was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Akers is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse. She is being held without bond. 

