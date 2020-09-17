Crime and Courts

Maryland Woman Charged in Killing of 81-Year-Old Woman

By Associated Press

police lights
NBC10

A Maryland woman is being held without bond after she was charged in the killing of an 81-year-old woman.

Police in Frederick said Maria Gloria Vazquez-Mebo, 35, has been charged with first-and second-degree murder.

Police said they responded to a home Sunday evening after a 911 caller reported that an elderly woman had fallen down the stairs. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. At the request of her family, police have not released her identity.

Local

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Feds Considered Using ‘Heat Ray' on DC Protesters, Report Says

Washington DC 8 hours ago

DC Residents to Receive Financial Help After Homes Flooded With Raw Sewage

After an autopsy was completed Monday, detectives took Vazquez-Mebo into custody. Police said in a news release that she confessed to striking the victim multiple times with a blunt object.

Vazquez-Mebo is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsFrederick
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us