Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing

Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said.

Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants. Christian weighs about 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother in a blue onesie.

The family’s concerned about their welfare, police said.  

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call police at 301-279-8000 or 301-773-6884. 

