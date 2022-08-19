Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing

Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said.

Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants. Christian weighs about 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother in a blue onesie.

The family’s concerned about their welfare, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call police at 301-279-8000 or 301-773-6884.