Maryland Will Begin Stage Two of Reopening on Friday, Hogan Announces

Maryland will be moving into stage two of reopening, effective Friday, June 5 at 5 p.m., Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Wednesday.

An expanded list of non-essential businesses, including offices, retail, warehouses, auto dealerships, financial institutions, construction businesses, tech firms and more will all be able to reopen starting Friday.

The continued use of masks, screens, hand washing, staggering shifts and social distancing are encouraged as businesses begin to reopen.

“Just because Marylanders can return to the office, doesn’t mean they should. And employees who can telework should continue to teleworking whenever possible,” Hogan said.

Starting Monday, June 8, state government will begin returning to normal operations with phased reopenings, and safety precautions in place.

Transit schedules and childcare services will also begin to gradually expand over the coming weeks.

The decision to move to stage two of reopening comes as coronavirus metrics show continued signs of leveling.

Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate is now at 9.5%, down nearly 65% since its peak of 26.2% on April 17.

As of Wednesday, Maryland has been below the 15% positivity mark for 14 straight days. The number of patients in the ICU has also continued to plateau, reaching its lowest level since April 17.

Gov. Hogan also announced the opening of a new COVID-19 testing lab, in partnership with the University of Maryland Baltimore School of Medicine’s Institute for Genome Sciences. The lab is fully operational will be able to process tests ahead of schedule.

Demand for COVID-19 tests are expected to spike not only due to a predicted second wave, but also due to the onset of the flu season. The establishment of the new lab is expected to help accommodate the surge in testing needs, Hogan says.

Hogan also encouraged all those who are outside protesting to take advantage of the free coronavirus testing Maryland offers, and to be mindful of safety when interacting with elderly or other at-risk family members.