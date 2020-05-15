Maryland, Virginia Lift Restrictions Friday; DC Area Stays Largely Shut Down

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update now on the District's coronavirus response. Watch live in the video feed above.

Phase one reopenings start Friday in most parts of Maryland and Virginia, but counties in the D.C. area largely will remain shut down as leaders say the coronavirus is still hitting the region too hard.

A gradual lifting of restrictions took effect in Virginia at midnight Friday. Changes will take effect in Maryland at 5 p.m. Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — among many others — opted to keep restrictions in place. Scroll to see what, if anything, changes in your area.

As a state, Maryland lifted its stay-at-home order and stores can reopen at 50% capacity. Houses of worship can hold services at 50% capacity but outdoor services are strongly recommended. Barber shops and hair salons can reopen at 50% capacity, by appointment only. Restaurants still can only offer takeout or delivery service.

As a state, Virginia allowed restaurants to allow outdoor seating at 50% capacity. Stores can reopen at 50% capacity, and places of worship can hold services at 50% capacity, with drive-in and online services encouraged.

Here’s what to know about the rules in the capital area.

The previous restrictions remain in these areas of Northern Virginia: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna.

Restaurant service in Northern Virginia is still limited to takeout and delivery. Theaters, gyms and salons are closed. Essential businesses including grocery stores and pharmacies can remain open.

Anne Arundel County will start a "modified phase one" at 5 p.m. Friday. Retail businesses are limited to curbside pickup. Salons and barber shops open by appointment only. No houses of worship can open.

Calvert County will follow state guidelines. The stay-at-home order will lift. A state of emergency is still in effect, but officials will let businesses follow Maryland's rules about reopening.

Charles County won't ease restrictions and won’t go into phase one until Friday, May 29. That means the stay-at-home order and closures remain in effect.

Frederick County says its stay-at-home order has been extended with exceptions. It will allow curbside pickup at all businesses. Retailers over 10,000 feet can open with social distancing rules. Animal adoption facilities, car washes and pet grooming facilities can open, but hair salons, barber shops and houses of worships will have to wait until Friday, May 29. Here's the full order.

Howard County has not extended the stay-at-home order but has special restrictions. Retail businesses are limited to curbside pickup. In-person religious gatherings may resume with 10 people or fewer. Salons and barbershops can serve one person at a time. Many county-run outdoor recreation sites are closed. Read more here.

Montgomery County has extended the stay-at-home order, and nonessential businesses and churches are to remain closed. Restaurants can offer food for takeout and delivery only. These restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve, leaders say.

Prince George's County has extended its stay-at-home order through June 1. Nonessential businesses and churches must remain closed. Restaurants can offer food for takeout and delivery only.

St. Mary's County says it will follow state guidelines and begin reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.

Here’s where we are Friday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area, and how the virus has changed our lives.

More than 71,000 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. At least 3,104 people have died. Go here to dig through the data.

D.C.’s mayor is set to address the public at 11 a.m. Virginia’s governor is set to speak at 2 p.m. You can watch live in the NBCWashington app or on NBCWashington.com.