Maryland, Virginia Churches Offer Free Screenings on Kidney Sundays

Several Maryland and Virginia churches are working with the National Institutes for Health to serve faith communities that can empower them to make smart health decisions.

The following churches are taking part in Kidney Sundays during the month of March.

First Baptist Church of Highland Park , Landover, MD

Metropolitan Baptist Church, Suffolk, VA

Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church Norfolk, VA

St. Luke United Methodist Church Baltimore, MD

Central Church of Christ Baltimore, MD

Mt. Calvary AME Church Ellicott, MD

St. Peter's Claver Church Ellicott, MD

Mount Olive United Methodist Church Ellicott, MD

Woodlawn Park Church of Christ Ellicott, MD

First Baptist Ellicott, MD

First Charity Baptist Ellicott, MD

St John Baptist Church Columbia, MD

New Hope Baptist Church Hampton, VA

You can learn more about kidney disease here.