Maryland Urges Limits to Eating Fish in Creek Due to PFAS

Maryland is recommending people limit their consumption of certain fish in the Piscataway Creek in Prince George’s County because of PFAS contamination.

The Baltimore Sun reports it’s the first time the state has issued such an advisory. It's because of elevated levels of a chemical compound known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances in seafood.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has determined that prolonged exposure to certain PFAS can increase the risk of health concerns. They include fetal development issues during pregnancy, as well as cancer, immune system damage or damage to the liver, thyroid or other organ systems.

For Piscataway Creek, the Maryland Department of the Environment is recommending that adults and children eat no more than one meal per month of redbreast sunfish.

Adults should have no more than three meals per month of largemouth bass from the creek, and children should eat no more than two meals per month with the fish. Finally, children should eat no more than seven meals per month of yellow bullhead catfish from the creek.

The department says that as a result of its findings, it plans to monitor fish elsewhere in the Potomac River watershed from this fall through next fall.