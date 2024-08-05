Maryland trooper who nearly died on I-270 makes ‘long journey' back to duty

A Maryland State Police trooper who was hit on Interstate 270 is back on the job after enduring two-and-a-half years of rehabilitation and recovery.

Fellow troopers lined up to show their support for Trooper Brian DeHaven when he returned to duty at the Rockville barrack Monday.

"It feels wonderful, great to be back. It's been a long journey," DeHaven told News4.

DeHaven was standing outside his cruiser on the shoulder of I-270 in Rockville when a distracted driver hit him. He was critically hurt with several broken bones.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I had a broken pelvis, three broken ribs. I had eight fractures in my back, a punctured lung and a laceration to my liver -- along with a lot of road rash," DeHaven said.

At times, DeHaven said he wasn’t sure if he’d ever put the uniform on again.

"I had motivation for people telling me that I wouldn’t be able to do it, and that's enough for me," he said.

Montgomery County Police Sgt. Scott Koogle has been credited with saving DeHaven’s life. Koogle was on his way to work when he saw the crash scene.

"Just stopped to make sure whoever got hit was OK, and when I came across, I ended up finding Brian laying on the ground and I was able to stop and tend to him until fire and rescue was able to transport him to the hospital," he said.

DeHaven said he was surprised to learn how many officers are hurt and killed in crashes every year. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, there were 26 officers have died in the line of duty so far this year in traffic-related crashes. That’s a 136% increase compared to the first half of 2023.

"It's unreal," DeHaven said.

He said he hopes drivers will slow down, pay attention and follow the rules of the road.

The driver involved in the crash that hurt DeHaven pleaded guilty to several traffic charges.