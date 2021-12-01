Maryland Trooper Struck on I-270 in Rockville: Officials

A Maryland State Police trooper was struck and injured Wednesday on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, shutting down some lanes, officials said.

The trooper was hit during a traffic stop and taken to a hospital for treatment, Maryland State Police said.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The crash occurred on the southbound lanes near Exit 6 and Maryland Route 28. The crash and investigation closed two left lanes, spurring delays that stretched to Maryland Route 124 near Gaithersburg, officials said.

Information wasn’t immediately released about the driver who allegedly struck the trooper, including whether they would face charges.

A Maryland State Police crash team was sent to the scene to investigate.

