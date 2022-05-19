Maryland Traffic Flagger Fatally Hit, Driver Charged With DWI

A flagger helping control traffic in a Maryland construction zone was fatally struck Tuesday by an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver, police said.

Anne Arundel County police officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in Davidsonville around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

The investigation found that a Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended a Honda Accord that had stopped at a flagger’s stop sign on Davidsonville Road and kept going, police said. When the Jeep reached the intersection with Kings Retreat Drive, the driver tried to turn and the Jeep hit a flagger there before hitting a sign, police said.

The flagger, identified as Lizeth Guzman, 56, of Baltimore, was flown to a hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, who was not hurt, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and charged with negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter, DWI and several other offenses, police said.