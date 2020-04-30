Maryland to Lower State Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Coronavirus Victims

Maryland will fly its state flag at half-staff through sunset Sunday to honor victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers and fallen heroes.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he directed the secretary of state to lower state flags starting at noon Friday.

“Today, our state marks a solemn milestone – more than 1,000 Marylanders have lost their lives to COVID-19. I have ordered flags lowered to half-staff to commemorate their lives and to honor their memories. They will never be forgotten,” Hogan said in a statement.

The flag will remain lowered throughout Friday, known as Fallen Heroes day, to honor first responders who risk their lives to help others during the pandemic. The flag will stay down Saturday for Healthcare Heroes Day, to celebrate doctors, nurses and paramedics who are doing everything they can to provide for those who are sick, the statement said.

The governor asked the public to participate.

“This weekend, please join me in keeping our heroes and our fallen in your hearts, and let us continue to pray for each other, for our state and for our nation as we face this crisis together,” he said.