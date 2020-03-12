Local
Maryland

Maryland to Close Public Schools; Gatherings of More than 250 People Banned

All public schools in Maryland are closed March 16 through March 27, gatherings of more than 250 people are now banned and the governor has activated the National Guard to a higher state of readiness.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced dramatic safety measures Thursday afternoon to try to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All hospitals are advised to adopt stricter visitor policies, including limiting patients to only one visitor.

The Cruise Maryland Terminal will be closed.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

