Maryland Testing 6 New Patients for Coronavirus on Tuesday

Maryland health officials announced on Tuesday that six new patients are awaiting test results on whether they have the novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands across the world.

No cases have been confirmed in Maryland, Virginia or Washington, D.C., as of Tuesday morning.

On Monday, one person in the state was awaiting results to see if they were infected with the virus, also called COVID-19. The Maryland Department of Health released updated figures on Tuesday saying that seven people are currently waiting for results from the Centers for Disease Control.

Six people in Maryland have been tested so far, but none have come back positive.

Maryland hasn't released any information about where the possible patients live or work.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In D.C., one set of results is still pending. Five people tested negative for the disease.

More than 88,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed worldwide, but most patients are in China where the virus emerged. Six U.S. residents, who all lived in Washington state, have died from the virus.

Coronavirus is a family of illnesses that include the common cold and the flu. The COVID-19 virus is still being studied, but doctors say symptoms can include those similar to the cold and flu, including mild to severe respiratory symptoms.

No cases have been confirmed in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. But governments and schools are on high alert for an infectious disease that has spread to eastern states including New York, Massachusetts and Florida.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks urged people to take precautions against spreading disease: Wash hands often; use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with anyone who is sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces.

Eleven people tested in Virginia tested negative for COVID-19. The state is currently monitoring 95 people for the disease, Virginia health officials say.

Officials say one of the best ways to prevent becoming ill is to wash your hands frequently. Anyone who feels sick should stay home.

If you believe you may have coronavirus, call your health provider before you visit so they can prepare and prevent the further spread of germs.