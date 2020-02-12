Maryland Teen Robbed of Gun He Brought to School: Police

Five Montgomery County high school students were arrested this week after a group of teens stole a gun that a 15-year-old brought to school, police say.

A Clarksburg High School official notified the school resource officer on Monday afternoon that a robbery may have occurred in a school bathroom.

An unnamed witness then told the school resource officer that the victim had brought a gun to school, police say.

The officer found the victim in class, according to Montgomery County police. The unnamed 15-year-old’s backpack was searched and police found a loaded magazine for a handgun, police said.

Police said the robbery victim brought the handgun to school Monday morning.

Four other teens met the victim in a school bathroom Monday morning where they stole the handgun and the 15-year-old’s wallet and cash, according to police.

All five face charges. The unnamed 15-year-old robbery victim is charged as a juvenile with possession of a handgun and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds.

Tyson Brown, 16, of Clarksburg, is charged as an adult with possession of a handgun, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Justin Ferguson, 18, of Gaithersburg, is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Two other boys are charged as juveniles with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The three juveniles were arrested, processed and released to their parents, according to police. The two charged as adults were transferred to the Central Processing Unit.

Police have not found the handgun.