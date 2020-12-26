Crime and Courts

Maryland Teen Fatally Shot on Christmas by 13-Year-Old, Police Say

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation

By Sophia Barnes

Getty Images

A 17-year-old died on Christmas Day after he was shot in an Indian Head, Maryland, home by a gun that was in the hands of a 13-year-old, police said.

The victim, Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez, 17, of Lothian, was in a single-family home on Mattingly Avenue with two other teenagers who were handling a gun, police said.

The weapon fired while in the possession of a 13-year-old, striking Juarez in the upper body, police said.

Juarez was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office officers responded to the home about 6:45 p.m. A death investigation is now underway.

Detectives are trying to determine how the teens got access to the gun.

