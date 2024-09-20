Washington DC

Maryland teen arrested for social media post threatening DC schools

The teenage boy is accused of making the threat to D.C. schools on Instagram

By Gina Cook

File photo.
Getty Images

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged for posting a threat toward D.C. schools on Instagram, police say.

The teen from Brandywine, Maryland, posted photos of weapons alongside a list of D.C. schools on Thursday, D.C. police said.

Police increased patrols at schools throughout the District after the department learned of the post.

Investigators said the teen, who was not named due to his age, got an image of a weapon online and recirculated it with the names of the D.C. schools. He did not actually have the weapon that was in the photo, police said.

Officers arrested and charged the teen Friday with "threats to kidnap or injure a person."

