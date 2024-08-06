Maryland tax-free week is coming up. Here's what you can get

Families can soon save on some back-to-school costs during Maryland's tax-free week.

When is Maryland's tax-free week?

From Sunday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 17, shoppers won't have to pay the state's 6% sales tax on qualifying items.

What qualifies for Maryland's sales tax holiday?

Clothing and shoes under $100, and the first $40 for backpacks will be tax-free, according to Comptroller of Maryland Brooke E. Lierman.

Sweaters, shirts, jeans, dresses, robes, underwear, belts, shoes and boots are among what's included.

What's not included in Maryland tax-free week?

Accessories , including jewelry, watches, watchbands, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands and belt buckles, will be taxed.

, including jewelry, watches, watchbands, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands and belt buckles, will be taxed. Special clothing or footwear designed for protective use instead of everyday wear. For example, football pads are designed for protective use and, therefore, don't qualify for the tax exemption.

instead of everyday wear. For example, football pads are designed for protective use and, therefore, don't qualify for the tax exemption. Taxable services performed on clothing or shoes , such as alterations.

, such as alterations. Items used to make or repair clothing and shoes, including fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers.

Can I shop tax-free online?

Online items qualify if they're paid for and delivered for immediate shipment during the tax-free week.

For more information visit Maryland's FAQ page.

