Maryland task force making dozens of arrests, recovering guns at car rallies

A Maryland task force created to stop illegal car rallies has made dozens of arrests and recovered multiple guns over the past several months.

The rallies that can block roads or take over parking lots can draw hundreds of spectators to watch drivers do doughnuts, burn tires and squeal wheels have drawn noise complaints and even turned deadly.

In Prince George's County, car enthusiast John Phipps was shot and killed at a May rally in District Heights. In June, two men were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a car meetup in Accokeek.

“Once they're up and running, there are over 200 participants, which not only becomes a danger for those involved, but a danger for innocent bystanders,” said Elena Russo of Maryland State Police.

Police expressed frustration that the laws were too weak to address the rallies, but that has changed. The Maryland legislature passed a bill giving police tougher laws to make arrests. Drivers now face a $1,000 fine and up to 60 days in jail — up to a year if someone is seriously hurt.

Maryland State Police created a car rally task force in June that identified hot spots where the meetups take place and, in some cases, stopped them before they started.

The task force, which combines resources from Maryland State Police and several other police agencies in the state, has investigated 49 car rallies, charged 45 adults, recovered 22 guns and four stolen cars, and made two drunken driving arrests. Rallies have been broken up in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Prince George's counties and the city of Baltimore.

“So, they're doing all they can to make the arrests,” Russo said.

