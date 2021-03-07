Community Rallies Around Maryland Student Athlete Who Suffered Brain Injury During Football Game

Two Maryland high schools were facing off under the Friday night lights when a play during the season’s first scrimmage left a teammate hospitalized.

Two thirds through the fourth quarter, as the Catoctin Cougars took on the Middletown Knights at Frederick High School, defensive lineman Colan Droneberg suffered a serious head injury and had to be airlifted to Baltimore Shock Trauma.

“It really didn’t look that bad,” Catoctin quarterback Ryan Orr said. “He came off the field and said he was dizzy and it kind of just went from there.”

While Colan is up and around now, a family member said he’s suffering from memory loss, and that it could take hours or weeks before it comes back. Colan’s teammates, their families, players and families from across the league are pulling for a full and speedy recovery.

“We have the most amazing community up here in Catoctin," Ryan said. "It's unbelievable. When someone’s down or someone needs help, they all pull together."

Colan’s brother said his family is truly grateful for the support and prayers they’ve received so far. The road to recovery will be long, and Colan’s other family -- the team and community -- will also be there with him.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the Dronebergs with the costs of Colan’s recovery.

“He’s one of us,” Ryan said. “He’s one of our brothers. So you know, when one of our brothers is down, we gotta do everything we can to help him.”