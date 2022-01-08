Maryland State Trooper Struck on Crain Highway in Charles County

A Maryland State Police trooper was struck by a driver Friday night in Charles County, Maryland, the department said.

Police said shortly after 10:00 p.m. Friday, an unnamed trooper from the La Plata Barrack was conducting a traffic stop on southbound Crain Highway at Holly Lane in Waldorf.

The trooper was hit while trying to leave the traffic stop in his patrol car by the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, which was going south on Crain Highway, authorities said.

According to police, the Jeep “crossed over the northbound lanes, struck a curb and came to rest in a ditch at the intersection of northbound Crain Highway and Holly Lane.”

Emergency responders took the trooper to Charles Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for unspecified injuries and later released, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 29-year-old Demetrius Jequayle Bradford of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition is not known.

An investigation is underway and it is not yet known if charges will be filed.