Maryland State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop on Eastern Shore, Suspect Found Dead: Officials

A Maryland State Trooper is recovering after getting shot several times while conducting a traffic stop in Wicomico County Monday, and the alleged shooter was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The trooper, who’s worked with Maryland State Police for more than 18 years, pulled over a Toyota Prius about 10 p.m. on eastbound Route 50 near a truck weigh station, Maryland State Police said.

The trooper approached the passenger side of the car, and the driver brandished a gun, police said.

The driver shot the trooper several times. The trooper returned fire but didn’t hit anyone in the car, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Prius sped off, police said.

Another trooper was headed home when he heard about the traffic stop. He rushed to help until emergency medical services took the injured trooper to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, police said.

The trooper has been released from the hospital and placed on administrative leave, which is the procedure in police shootings, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Delmar Police Department officers saw a Toyota Prius and followed it to a dead-end street in Delmar, Elizabeth Street, police said.

The driver tried to turn around, hit a curb, smashed into two vehicles and hit a tree, police said.

Officers approached and found the driver dead of “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

The driver was identified as Keiford Lee Copper, III, 23, of Trappe, Maryland.

A gun was recovered from the Prius, police said.

According to a police press release, no officers fired weapons at the Elizabeth Street scene.

More than two hours later, police arrested two men wearing hooded sweatshirts who were walking on Porter Mill Road, headed in the direction of Route 50, police said.

The shootings and search for the suspects drew a large response from law enforcement officials at the local, state and federal level, including the State Police Homicide Unit, Maryland State Police from the Eastern Troop, police said.

Investigators have briefed the Wicomico County State’s Attorney, which will review the law enforcement investigation, police said.

The State Police Internal Affairs Unit is also investigating.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.