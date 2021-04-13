st. mary's

Maryland State Trooper Involved in Leonardtown Shooting; 1 Hurt

By NBC Washington Staff

One person is hurt after a shooting in Leonardtown on Tuesday involving a Maryland state trooper, state police say. 

One person who was shot was taken to a hospital via helicopter. Information on their condition was not immediately released. The trooper was not hurt, officials said. 

The shooting occurred near the state police department’s Leonardtown Barrack, located on Leonard Hall Drive. The trooper responded to “a call for an individual who was possibly armed with a gun,” police said. 

Chopper4 footage shows evidence markers near the driveway of a home in the area. 

Drivers were told to expect road closures and a heavy police presence.

Police are set to provide an update soon. 

