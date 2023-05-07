Maryland State Trooper Arrested on Multiple Charges

A Maryland State Police trooper was arrested Saturday morning on multiple charges, police say.

Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy was arrested at about 4 a.m. by officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, according to statement from the Maryland State Police.

He was charged with false imprisonment, second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense.

Bandy appeared in front of a district court commissioner and was released on his own recognizance, according to the statement.

He is suspended with pay.

The Anne Arundel County police are leading the criminal investigation.

Maryland State Police Internal Affairs is handling the administrative investigation.

Bandy has been a trooper for nearly 10 years. He recently worked at the Westminster Barrack station, the release said.