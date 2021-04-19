Maryland State Police Search for Driver in Hit-And-Run That Killed Boy, 14

Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Wicomico County, Maryland State Police said Monday.
A news release identified the victim only as a 14-year-old male from Salisbury, Maryland, who was taken from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital. He was pronounced dead there Sunday night.
At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to a call after the teen's parents requested assistance with finding their son, who had gone for a walk and was overdue to return.
During the search, troopers heard a sound that drew their attention to a nearby bypass south of Center Road, according to a news release. Troopers found the victim lying unconscious on the shoulder of the road.
Troopers used parts found at the scene to determine that a Cadillac Escalade was involved. Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, troopers found the suspect vehicle in a hotel parking lot. No one was around the vehicle and no one connected with the vehicle has been located, state police said.