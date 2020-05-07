Maryland State Police Issue 71 Speeding Tickets in 3 Days

The Maryland State Police issued nearly 150 traffic citations to drivers along I-495 as part of an initiative to reduce tractor trailer crashes and speeding along the highway.

The effort known as “Operation 495/Green Tree Road Part 3" took place from May 4 to May 6 with about two dozen state troopers. Their focus was to target commercial vehicles speeding or committing other violations.

They also pulled over any passenger vehicles that were recklessly driving around tractor trailers.

The police-led initiative aimed to reduced tractor-involved crashes as the Beltway has seen an increase in recent months. During the operation, troopers issued 149 traffic citations, 71 of which were for speeding. They also issued 213 warnings.

Aside from issuing speeding tickets, troopers conducted commercial vehicle inspections.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division personnel conducted 251 inspections of commercial vehicles. They placed 25 vehicles and 18 drivers out of service for a variety of violations.