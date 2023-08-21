Maryland State Fair returning for 3 weekends of rides, farm animals and funnel cakes

From goat shows and robotics contests, carnival rides to concerts and funnel cakes to farm animals, the Maryland State Fair has much to offer.

The fair will also present big-name concerts during the final weekend. Pop-punk band All Time Low will perform on Friday, Sept. 8 and QUINN XCII will perform on Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets to these shows start a $49.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is the Maryland State Fair?

The fair will take place over three weekends, opening Aug. 24-27, returning Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 (Labor Day Weekend) and closing things out Sept. 7-10.

The fairgrounds will open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday. Here's the daily schedule.

Where is the Maryland State Fair?

The fair's address is 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland 21093. It takes about one hour and 20 minutes to drive there from downtown Washington, D.C. Parking at the fairgrounds costs $15 per car, but there are free parking lots nearby.

How much are Maryland State Fair tickets?

If buying at the gate, tickets will cost $12 for adults (ages 12 to 61), $10 for seniors (age 62 and over) or $7 for children (ages 6 to 11). Kids 5 and younger can go for free. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $2 less.

You can also check the fair's Deals and Discounts page for more ways to save.

Not that attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or chaperone aged 21 or older to enter the fair starting at 6 p.m. daily.

For more information on this year's Maryland State Fair, check out the event's website.

