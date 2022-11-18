Maryland

Maryland Sports Betting Launch Set for Next Week

But three of the 10 businesses approved for sports betting say they won't be ready

Mobile sports betting in Maryland will begin just in time for Thanksgiving football. Maryland lottery officials announced that local betting will launch next Wednesday, Nov. 23.

However, three of the 10 businesses approved by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission say they will not be ready. That includes Maryland Stadium Sub LLC and FedExField. The remaining businesses must successfully complete all requirements to be able to launch next week.

Businesses not ready by the deadline will be given clearance once they met those requirements.

