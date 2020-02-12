Local
Maryland Senate OKs Ban on Releasing Balloons Into the Sky

The Maryland Senate has approved a measure that would create a statewide ban on the intentional release of balloons into the atmosphere.

The Senate voted 38-3 on Tuesday for the measure. A similar bill is pending in the House of Delegates.

The bill creates a civil penalty of up to $250 per violation by an organization or a person who is at least 13 years old. Supporters of the measure say it's needed to stop littering.

Last year, researchers in Virginia released a study about the local problem of balloon litter in the marine environment.

In August, Queen Anne's County became the first county in Maryland to ban the intentional release of non-biodegradable balloons.

