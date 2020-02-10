Local
Nazi Flag

Maryland School Addresses Nazi Flag Seen Hanging in Window During Basketball Game

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Shutterstock

Officials for a public school in Maryland are investigating after a Nazi flag was pictured hanging in a classroom window over the weekend.

Witnesses saw the flag while attending a basketball game at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick and photos of it quickly spread online, news outlets reported.

Last night at one of the biggest games in FCPS, Thomas Johnson High School had this hateful flag prominently displayed...

Posted by Serenity Bush Moore on Saturday, February 8, 2020

The Nazi flag was used in a World War II history class and left hanging in the window, visible to the outside, Frederick County Public Schools superintendent Theresa R. Alban said in a statement obtained by news outlets.

Alban said officials will "take appropriate action" on Monday to figure out what led up to the flag being hung there.

Principal Daniel Lippy said in an email to the school community that the administration has taken steps “to ensure that this never occurs again.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

