Maryland Sam's Club evacuated after raccoon runs inside

The store on Frederick Avenue was closed during the search for the raccoon

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

A Sam’s Club store in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was evacuated and closed on Friday after a raccoon ran inside as customers shopped.

The raccoon ran into the store on Frederick Avenue and couldn’t be found.

A short time later, customers and employees were told to leave, and the store was closed as the search for the raccoon continued.

People who arrived at the store hoping to shop were greeted by employees in yellow vests who told them the store was closed. Chopper4 video shows people leaving the store.

Corporate management said in a statement: “Our Gaithersburg, Maryland, club is currently closed. We are working with a third-party pest management service to resolve the situation. We will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so for our associates and members.”

