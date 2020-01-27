Local
Maryland Resident Undergoes Testing for Coronavirus

A Maryland resident has met the criteria for coronavirus testing, the Maryland Department of Health said Monday.

The resident is in good condition and is being monitored as health officials await test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory.

Maryland has no confirmed cases of 2091 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the health department said.

State health officials did not say exactly where the resident is from.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

