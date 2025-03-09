Travel

Maryland resident has measles after returning from international travel

Health officials are urging Maryland and Virginia residents to check exposure times and are working to identify others who might have been exposed.

By Taylor Edwards

3d illustration Measles virus or virus
Getty Images

A Howard County resident tested positive for measles after returning from international travel, according to the Maryland Department of Health and Howard County health officials.

Officials say the measles case is not associated with the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

Anyone who visited the following locations during the following hours may have been exposed:

  • Washington Dulles International Airport: The international arrivals area
    March 5th: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department
    March 7th: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Health, the Maryland Department of Health and Howard County health officials are looking to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights.

Those who may have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider for additional guidance.

They can also call Howard County Health Department’s Infectious Disease Surveillance and Response Program at 410-313-6284 or the Virginia Department Health at (804) 363-2704 or email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov.

This article tagged under:

TravelHealthWashington Dulles International Airport (IAD)Howard County
