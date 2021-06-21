Maryland Reports No New COVID Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

The state of Maryland has reported no new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that the last time the Maryland Department of Health reported zero deaths in a day was in October.

Maryland's infection rate also has continued to decline. The state reported 42 new coronavirus cases Sunday. But that's the first time since March 2020 that Maryland has seen fewer than 50 new cases in one day.

Maryland has fully vaccinated more than half its population of roughly 6 million people. Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that it was a “major milestone.” He also called on those who have yet to be vaccinated to do so.