Maryland to Begin Gradual Reopening, But DC-Area Counties Keep Restrictions

Maryland is starting a gradual reopening of some retail and personal services — but many counties, especially in the D.C. area, have decided they will remain closed for longer.

The state is scheduled to begin stage one of its coronavirus recovery plan Friday at 5 p.m. That’s when the state will move from a stay-at-home order to what Gov. Larry Hogan is calling a safer-at-home health advisory. Residents are still being urged to stay at home, especially older residents who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Some retail stores may reopen at up to 50% capacity. That includes businesses like clothing and shoe stores, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes art galleries and bookstores.

Manufacturing may resume operations in a manner that protects the health employees, with guidelines encouraging multiple shifts.

Churches and houses of worship can begin holding religious services at up to 50% capacity with outdoor services strongly encouraged.

Barber shops and hair salons can reopen with up to 50% capacity by appointment only.

As Frederick County, Maryland, begins phase one of reopening, barber shops and salons will remain closed for another two weeks. News4's Cory Smith reports.

The plan allows flexibility for counties to refrain from reopening under the limits of the guidelines, if local officials don’t believe conditions warrant it.

Montgomery and Prince George's counties are among those that said that coronavirus continues to spread through communities, making it unsafe to reopen.

Here's what to know about the regulations in counties in the capital region:

Anne Arundel County will start a "modified phase one" at 5 p.m. Friday. Retail businesses limited to curbside pickup. Salons and barber shops open by appointment only. No houses or worship can open.

Calvert County will follow state guidelines. The stay-at-home order will lift. A state of emergency is still in effect, but will let businesses follow Maryland's rules about reopening.

Charles County won't ease restrictions and go into phase one until Friday, May 29. That means the stay-at-home order and closures remain in effect.

Frederick County says its stay-at-home order has been extended with exceptions. It will allow curbside pickup at all businesses. Retailers over 10,000 feet can open with social distancing rules. Animal adoption facilities, car washes, and pet grooming facilities can also open, but hair salons, barber shops and houses of worships will have to wait until Friday, May 29. Here's the full order.

Howard County has not extended a stay-at-home order but has special restrictions. Retail businesses limited to curbside pickup. In-person religious gatherings may resume with 10 people or fewer. Salons and barbershops can serve one person at a time. Many county-run outdoor recreation sites are closed. Read more.

Montgomery County has implemented a stay-at-home order and nonessential businesses and churches are to stayed closed. Restaurants can offer food for takeaway and delivery only. These restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve, leaders say.

Prince George's County has extended its stay-at-home order through June 1. Nonessential businesses and churches must remain closed. Restaurants can offer food for takeaway and delivery only.

St. Mary's County says it will follow state guidelines and begin reopening at 5 p.m. Friday