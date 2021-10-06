Maryland

Maryland Redistricting Panel Plans to Release Draft Maps

By Associated Press

maryland state flag
Shutterstock

A Maryland panel on congressional redistricting will try to have some draft proposals of maps made public next month, the chairman of the commission said Tuesday.

Karl Aro, who chairs the General Assembly’s Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, said at a hearing he hopes to have draft proposals for the state’s eight congressional districts made public by Nov. 15. The last of 12 scheduled hearings of the panel is Nov. 18.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

If the panel can make draft proposals public by the middle of November, that would enable the commission to get public feedback on proposals for a couple of weeks before the legislature is expected to convene for a special session of the legislature in December to approve a new map.

“We will have draft maps for comment," Aro said, adding that the timing remains to be determined.

Local

Loudoun County School Board 11 hours ago

Parent Group That Wants to Remove Loudoun County School Board Member Gets Big Win

News4 Rundown 9 hours ago

First Look at New National Airport Security Checkpoints: The News4 Rundown

Aro said late release of census data this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process. He also noted that the public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed drawing of congressional districts during hearings in the special session.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandMaryland Redistricting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us