Maryland Redistricting Panel Plans to Release Draft Maps

A Maryland panel on congressional redistricting will try to have some draft proposals of maps made public next month, the chairman of the commission said Tuesday.

Karl Aro, who chairs the General Assembly’s Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, said at a hearing he hopes to have draft proposals for the state’s eight congressional districts made public by Nov. 15. The last of 12 scheduled hearings of the panel is Nov. 18.

If the panel can make draft proposals public by the middle of November, that would enable the commission to get public feedback on proposals for a couple of weeks before the legislature is expected to convene for a special session of the legislature in December to approve a new map.

“We will have draft maps for comment," Aro said, adding that the timing remains to be determined.

Aro said late release of census data this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process. He also noted that the public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed drawing of congressional districts during hearings in the special session.