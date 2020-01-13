Annapolis

Maryland Prescription Affordability Board to Meet for First Time

By Associated Press

030219 prescription generic pills generic pill bottle
Shutterstock

The new Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board is holding its first meeting.

The five-member board is holding an organizational meeting in Annapolis on Monday. The board will examine the high cost of prescription drugs.

It will have the authority to establish procedures to make high-cost drugs more affordable for state and local governments.

Local

climate change 9 hours ago

‘Climate Emergency’ Banners to Appear Across DC Area

Virginia 12 hours ago

Bald Eagle Rescued in Fairfax Co. Released Back Into Wild

The board will be required to make recommendations to the legislature by 2023 on how to make expensive drugs more affordable for all state residents.

State lawmakers approved legislation to create the board last year.

This article tagged under:

Annapolisprescription costsprescriptions
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us