Maryland Police Still Seeking Man Who Stole Car With Toddler, Baby Inside

Police in Maryland are still looking for a man who stole a car with a 2-year-old and 7-month-old inside. The children were found safe.

The children’s mother was pumping gas in Pasadena shortly after 9 p.m. Friday when the man jumped into the car and took off with the toddler and baby inside, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police helicopters searched the area by air, officers fanned out into streets and officials issued an Amber Alert at about 11 p.m. to seek help from the public.

The children were found unharmed behind a shopping center just a block from where the car was stolen in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway. The car also was found. A tip from the public helped officers find them, Lt. John Mahaffee said.

Chopper4 footage shows officers in the gas station parking lot and behind the shopping center.

The suspect is a white man with a tall, slim build, police said. At the time of the carjacking, he was wearing a red-and-green plaid shirt, dark pants and a baseball cap.

Below is a photo of the suspect from last night’s stolen vehicle with the children inside. Suspect is a white male with a long sleeve plaid shirt & dark pants. If you have any information regarding the suspect, please contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-222-6145. pic.twitter.com/N6pnz9NZQF — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 5, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.