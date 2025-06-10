Maryland

Maryland police shoot, kill man suspected of stabbing brother with large spear

The suspect's brother remains hospitalized with critical injuries, Howard County police say.

By Gina Cook



An officer shot and killed a man who stabbed his brother with a large, double-edge spear in Columbia, Maryland, Monday night, police say.

A man called police just before 7:30 p.m. and said his brother stabbed him several times at a home on Wilbur Court before running off, Howard County police said in a news release.

Two minutes later, the stabbing suspect called 911 from the intersection of Oakland Mills Road and Carters Lane and said he was armed, police said.

When an officer found the suspect, the man moved toward the officer and refused to drop the spear, police said.

The officer shot and killed the suspect, police said. The officer was unharmed.

"It is our belief at this time that the spear was the weapon used to stab his brother. The spear was located here at the scene and it's been described as large, but we don't have more specific details than that," a spokesperson for the police department said.

The suspect's brother was hospitalized with critical injuries, police said.

Police have not released the suspect's name.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

