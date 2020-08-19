Maryland Police Search for Man Who Struck Woman Before Dragging Her Inside Car

A man struck a woman with an Audi in a McDonald's parking lot, pulled her inside the car and took off, police in Howard County, Maryland, say.

Police responded to the McDonald's in the 10000 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel just before noon Wednesday.

NEWS RELEASE: Police searching for man who assaulted woman, struck her with vehicle; suspect vehicle is newer-model Audi Q3 or Q5 with significant damage



Full release: https://t.co/ZmWvNRa94z pic.twitter.com/75Btwqwd40 — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) August 19, 2020

Bystander video of the incident shows the woman get out of the Audi and walk toward the side of a truck.

The Audi briefly leaves before returning and driving directly at the victim, striking her and the truck, police said. The driver then gets out of the Audi and drags the woman into the car before fleeing.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Investigators believe the man and woman had a fight inside the vehicle, which led to the woman getting out of the car.

Officers have searched the area, and checked local hospitals, but have been unable to find the Audi or the victim, who may need medical assistance.

Police said the suspect's car is a white 2018-2020 Audi Q3 or Q5, with a paper Maryland temporary tag. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver's side front quarter panel, headlight assembly and grill.

Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.

Police are asking anyone who has information or has seen the Audi to immediately contact investigators at 410-313-3700.