Maryland Police Officers Suspended After Police Pursuit Ends in Fatal Crash

By Matthew Stabley

Two people were killed when their SUV crashed into utility poles.
Five Prince George’s County police officers were suspended after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash.

A clerk at a gas station in the 7500 block of Old Branch Avenue in Clinton called police about people acting unusual in an SUV at the gas pumps about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

An officer spoke to the people in the SUV before they drove away.

Police pursued the SUV for 6.7 miles before it crashed into at least two utility poles on Old Branch Avenue near Tarquin Avenue, police said.

The driver, 62-year-old Lynda Ann Jones, and her son, 42-year-old Richard Sylvester Jones, were killed.

Five officers involved in the pursuit are suspended while the pursuit is investigated.

Anyone with information about the case should call 301-516-5721.

