Maryland Police Officer Arrested, Suspended After Bar Fight

A Maryland police officer was arrested after a bar fight early Thursday, Anne Arundel County police said.

Howard County police officers responded to a report of a bar fight at Triple Nines Bar and Billiards on Washington Boulevard in Elkridge about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Officers dispersed the crowd but encountered Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Andrew Salenieks, who was intoxicated, police said.

Salenieks kicked one of the officers, according to police.

Salenieks, an eight-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was suspended with pay.