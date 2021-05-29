officer arrested

Maryland Police Officer Arrested, Suspended After Bar Fight

By Matthew Stabley

Getty Images

A Maryland police officer was arrested after a bar fight early Thursday, Anne Arundel County police said.

Howard County police officers responded to a report of a bar fight at Triple Nines Bar and Billiards on Washington Boulevard in Elkridge about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Cpl. Andrew SalenieksHoward County Police
Cpl. Andrew Salenieks

Officers dispersed the crowd but encountered Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Andrew Salenieks, who was intoxicated, police said.

Salenieks kicked one of the officers, according to police.

Salenieks, an eight-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was suspended with pay.

Upshur Street NW 18 hours ago

16-Year-Old Boy Killed, Man Injured in NW DC; Victims Found Shot in Car After Crash

First4 Traffic 4 hours ago

Multiple Cars Crash on Bay Bridge; Delays Reported

This article tagged under:

officer arrestedAnne Arundel County policebar fight
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us