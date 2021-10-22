Maryland OKs Moderna, J&J, Mix-and-Match Boosters

Following the CDC’s approval for ‘mixing and matching’ the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots, Gov. Larry Hogan gave the final approval on Friday for the state of Maryland.

Focused on maintaining immunity, Governor Hogan alongside the state’s health officials authorized providers to make the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots available to eligible recipients.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“With aggressive outreach, Maryland has now administered more than 250,000 booster shots. We continue to have both the supply and the capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one,” said Hogan.

Maryland has been closely following the federal government’s actions. When the CDC authorized the Pfizer vaccine in September, Maryland also encouraged eligible individuals to receive their booster shots.

“Booster shots provide additional protection for vulnerable people,” said Hogan.

Find more information on who is eligible for booster shots here.