Maryland Nursing Home With Most Virus Deaths Fined $10K a Day

Regulators in Maryland will fine a nursing home that has had the most virus-related deaths in the state $10,000 a day.

The nursing home is Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata, a letter from the state health department shows.

State regulators say the nursing home failed to use appropriate protective equipment and failed to separate residents who have coronavirus or who were suspected of having it. The state also said that the facility failed to obtain lab results in a timely manner.

The Office Of Health Care Quality will issue the fines to the 165-bed facility until it complies with state regulations.

The fine is the first civil penalty issued against a nursing home since the pandemic began. According to state data, Sagepoint has had 34 COVID deaths among patients. One employee has also died.

Coronavirus Cases & Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities

COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities in D.C. and Maryland.