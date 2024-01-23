Navy SEAL from Maryland declared dead in overseas mission

The Navy has identified a man from Maryland as one of two Navy SEALs declared dead after they went missing on a mission near Somalia on Jan. 11.

Special Operator First Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, and Special Operator Second Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, were on a mission seizing "a vessel illegally transporting advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen," the Navy said in a statement according to NBC News.

Officials said Ingram tried to board a vessel in rough seas but fell into the water. Chambers dived in to save him, and they both disappeared into the Arabian Sea.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released a statement following the identification of Chambers that reads in part:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Maryland and the nation have lost a hero. Special Operator First Class Christopher J. Chambers wasn't just a distinguished Navy SEAL, he was a true patriot in every beautiful sense of the word. He put his life on the line for our safety and security, and we will never forget his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.