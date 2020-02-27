Maryland Nanny Caught on Camera Giving Pills to Toddler With Heart Condition: Police

A nanny in Maryland has been accused of drugging a toddler who has a congenital heart condition.

Shannon Michelle Emery, 38, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree child abuse, neglect and reckless endangerment, Anne Arundel County police told news outlets. She was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

The toddler's mother said she suspected the nanny was giving her 2-year-old daughter unauthorized pills. The mother watched home surveillance videos and said Emery was seen feeding white pills to the toddler. The child was then seen sleeping for several hours.

A lab test of the child's sippy cup revealed it contained diphenhydramine, commonly known by the brand name Benadryl, the Capital Gazette reported.

The mother said her daughter has a heart condition that required surgery and was advised to only give the child Tylenol, according to the newspaper. The toddler was checked out by a doctor after the discovery.

A search of Emery's home turned up several pieces of evidence, including antihistamines, news outlets reported.

Emery could not be reached for comment, the Capital reported, and jail records didn't name an attorney who could comment on her behalf.