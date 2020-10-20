Maryland Musician Found Dead Days After Crash Along Suitland Parkway

A young Maryland man who was a musician and singer was killed in a crash on Suitland Parkway over the weekend, but he wasn't found for days, authorities say.

Robert Edward Burwell III, known as "Tre" to family and friends, was driving home to Upper Marlboro Saturday morning when his black Chrysler 300 went off the road and overturned in a creek off of Suitland Parkway near Meadowview Drive, U.S. Park Police said.

Burwell's car wasn't discovered until two days later and Burwell was pronounced dead. He was 21.

"I am very hurt and broken," Burwell's mother, Kevette Burwell, told News4. "I’m just shocked and devastated at this loss of my son."

Tre Burwell was an up-and-coming singer who had more than 13,000 Instagram followers.

His friends say he was a young man who was full of life and had integrity.

"Never got in trouble. Just always a great young man," Pastor Harold Brooks said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed a black Chrysler 300 on Suitland Parkway on Saturday, Oct.17 about 7:30 a.m. to contact the CIB Tip Line at (202) 610-8737, USPP_tipline@nps.gov or US Park Police Communications at (202) 610-7500.