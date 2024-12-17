Maryland mother accused of drowning infant found not competent to stand trial

What to Know Mackenzie Colgan, 37, told police she had woken up that morning with a plan to “end everything” by killing her husband, her two children and herself, according to court documents.

After drowning her infant daughter, she told investigators she contemplated jumping out of a second-story window from her home, but instead went and told the baby's father what she'd done.

Colgan was charged with first-degree murder but on Monday was found not competent to stand trial.

She has been committed to a health department facility and will have have a status update in the spring.

A mother accused of drowning her 3-month-old baby in a bathtub in their Maryland home earlier this month has been found not competent to stand trial.

Mackenzie R. Colgan, 37, was arrested Dec. 8 after first responders rushed to the 7300 block of Summit Avenue in Chevy Chase after she called 911 and reported a child drowning.

She spoke to police after being read her rights, court documents say, telling them that she held the baby girl underwater until she knew she was dead, according to the documents.

Colgan was charged with first-degree murder. Last week, a Montgomery County judge postponed a bond hearing to allow her to undergo a mental health evaluation.

On Monday, she was found not competent to stand trial.

Colgan has been committed to a health department facility and will have have a status update in the spring, according to Lauren DeMarco, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Colgan's defense attorney noted she has no prior convictions.

'Just really tragic and shocking,' a neighbor said

Colgan told police she had woken up that morning with a plan to "end everything" by killing her husband, her two children and herself, according to court documents.

She told family members she was taking the baby upstairs for a bath. She filled a bathtub with water, then put an infant bathtub in the larger tub, the court documents say.

After she knew the baby was dead, she said she considered jumping out of a second-story window, but instead went and told the baby’s father what she’d done, court documents say. The father ran upstairs and found the baby unresponsive in a bathtub still filled with water, court documents say. He gave the baby CPR and told Colgan to call 911.

Officers and fire rescue personnel arrived at the home shortly after noon, police said. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Neighbors told News4 they were shocked to hear the tragic news.

“I think my first reaction was just shock. Like, ‘What? What do you mean? What happened?’” said neighbor Megan Blainem. “There's just no words, and I just really hope everyone’s OK, and obviously the family will be in our prayers.”

“I’m just heartbroken to learn what happened and shocked, but I'm thinking of the family who was affected and impacted. … It’s just really tragic and shocking,” neighbor Katie Howard said.

Howard, who lives down the street, says she made it a point to check up on her neighbors, who saw first responders arriving at the home. Howard says she didn't know the family very well but says this is a tight-knit community that is now going through a difficult time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.